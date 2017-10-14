Head-To-Head Comparison: Stone Energy Corporation (SGY) vs. Miller Energy Resources (MILL)

Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE: SGY) and Miller Energy Resources (NASDAQ:MILL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stone Energy Corporation and Miller Energy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Energy Corporation $364.82 million 1.58 $201.90 million N/A N/A Miller Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stone Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Miller Energy Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stone Energy Corporation and Miller Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stone Energy Corporation 1 2 1 0 2.00 Miller Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stone Energy Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential downside of 82.12%. Given Stone Energy Corporation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stone Energy Corporation is more favorable than Miller Energy Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Stone Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Stone Energy Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stone Energy Corporation and Miller Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Energy Corporation 41.74% -215.45% 29.97% Miller Energy Resources -716.45% N/A -142.12%

Summary

Stone Energy Corporation beats Miller Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stone Energy Corporation

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia. Its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves are over 60 million barrels of oil equivalents (MMBoe) or 340 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe). Over 95 MMBoe or 570 Bcfe of its estimated proved reserves are revised downward. It has made investments in seismic data and leasehold interests, and has geological, geophysical, engineering and operational operations in deep water arena to evaluate potential exploration, development and acquisition opportunities. It holds over two deep water platforms, producing reserves and various leases.

About Miller Energy Resources

Miller Energy Resources, Inc., formerly Miller Petroleum, Inc., is an exploration and production company. The Company utilizes seismic data and other technologies for the geophysical exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas wells in south central Alaska, including the Cook Inlet and Kenai Peninsula, as well as Alaska’s North Slope. The Company holds interests in the Badami Unit and in certain nearby leases. The Company also holds interests in certain midstream assets located in the North Slope, with a design capacity of approximately 38,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd); approximately 500,000 gallon diesel storage tank; over 20 megawatts of power generation; a grind and inject solid waste disposal facility and Class 1 disposal well; an approximately one mile airstrip, and approximately two pipelines, the crude oil pipeline running approximately over 20 miles in length from the Badami Unit to the Endicott Pipeline and the Duck Island Unit.

