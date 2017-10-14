Head-To-Head Comparison: Planet Payment (PLPM) vs. Moneygram International (MGI)

Planet Payment (NASDAQ: PLPM) and Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Planet Payment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Moneygram International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Planet Payment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of Moneygram International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Planet Payment and Moneygram International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Payment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Moneygram International 1 4 0 0 1.80

Planet Payment presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Moneygram International has a consensus price target of $16.21, indicating a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Planet Payment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Planet Payment is more favorable than Moneygram International.

Volatility and Risk

Planet Payment has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moneygram International has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Payment and Moneygram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Payment 48.14% 25.86% 16.37% Moneygram International 2.03% -14.11% 1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Planet Payment and Moneygram International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Payment $52.79 million 3.94 $12.12 million $0.47 8.98 Moneygram International $1.63 billion 0.52 $226.70 million $0.48 32.81

Moneygram International has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Payment. Planet Payment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moneygram International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Planet Payment beats Moneygram International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Payment

Planet Payment, Inc. is a provider of international payment and transaction processing and multi-currency processing services. The Company operates through two segments: multi-currency processing services and payment processing services. Its multi-currency processing services segment includes Pay In Your Currency, Multi-Currency Pricing and Dynamic Currency Conversion at automated teller machines, enable merchants to offer customized pricing in multiple currencies. Its payment processing services consist of end-to-end authorization, capture, clearing and settlement services to its customers along with localized language support and online access to reconciliation, reporting and analytics services. It provides its services to approximately 118,000 active merchant locations in over 20 countries and territories across the Asia Pacific region, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and Europe, primarily through its acquiring bank and processor customers.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products Segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions located across the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company’s offerings include money transfers, bill payment services, money order services and official check processing. The Company’s money transfer services enable its consumers to send and receive funds across the world through its global network of locations. The Company also offers Digital/Self-Service solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit and kiosk-based services.

