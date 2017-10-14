Head to Head Comparison: Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) vs. Its Competitors

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is one of 24 public companies in the “Deep Sea Freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Golden Ocean Group Limited to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Ocean Group Limited and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group Limited $339.88 million $79.55 million -18.43 Golden Ocean Group Limited Competitors $224.95 million $96.25 million -2.69

Golden Ocean Group Limited has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Golden Ocean Group Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Golden Ocean Group Limited and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group Limited 0 0 6 0 3.00 Golden Ocean Group Limited Competitors 140 458 583 5 2.38

Golden Ocean Group Limited presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.65%. As a group, “Deep Sea Freight” companies have a potential upside of 26.38%. Given Golden Ocean Group Limited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Golden Ocean Group Limited is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Ocean Group Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group Limited -14.69% -3.91% -2.02% Golden Ocean Group Limited Competitors -50.78% -10.14% -3.15%

Risk & Volatility

Golden Ocean Group Limited has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s peers have a beta of 2.04, meaning that their average share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group Limited beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is an international dry bulk shipping company. The Company is engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk carrier vessels, focusing on the Capesize, Panamax and Supramax markets. Its vessels transport a range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers. Its fleet includes owned vessels, bareboat vessels, chartered vessels, commercial management vessels and newbuildings. It owns over 40 dry bulk carriers and has contracts for over 20 newbuildings. It also has over 10 vessels chartered-in (of which over eight are chartered in from Ship Finance and over five are chartered in from third parties) and over one vessel chartered-in through a joint venture. Approximately six of the vessels are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters and the other operates in the spot market or fixed on index-linked time charter contracts.

