Head to Head Comparison: GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) vs. Its Rivals

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is one of 82 public companies in the “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GenMark Diagnostics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics -111.96% -109.89% -60.26% GenMark Diagnostics Competitors -327.95% -35.31% -12.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics $50.59 million -$49.93 million -7.35 GenMark Diagnostics Competitors $2.02 billion $430.74 million -69.00

GenMark Diagnostics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GenMark Diagnostics. GenMark Diagnostics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics’ rivals have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GenMark Diagnostics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics 0 0 5 0 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics Competitors 253 1814 3258 105 2.59

GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 61.98%. As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies have a potential downside of 6.83%. Given GenMark Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GenMark Diagnostics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

GenMark Diagnostics rivals beat GenMark Diagnostics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular tests that aid in the diagnosis of complex medical conditions. It develops and commercializes multiplex molecular tests based on its eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It offers four Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared diagnostic tests which run on its XT-8 instrument; its Respiratory Viral Panel; its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test; its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, and its Thrombophilia Risk Test. It also offers a Hepatitis C (HCV) genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as a 2C19 Genotyping Test, versions of which are available for use with its XT-8 instrument for research use only (RUO). Its XT-8 and ePlex test cartridges utilize the combination of distinct electrodes and multiple signal probes to detect dozens of target biomarkers from a single sample, thereby enabling highly multiplexed testing.

