Head-To-Head Analysis: West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) vs. Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE: WST) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $1.54 billion 4.57 $317.90 million $2.34 40.67 Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.08 billion 3.18 $233.59 million $0.50 446.22

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bio-Rad Laboratories. West Pharmaceutical Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for West Pharmaceutical Services and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus target price of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus target price of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories is more favorable than West Pharmaceutical Services.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 11.42% 14.02% 9.32% Bio-Rad Laboratories 0.73% 3.15% 2.13%

Dividends

West Pharmaceutical Services pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not pay a dividend. West Pharmaceutical Services pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Bio-Rad Laboratories on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services. The Company’s segments include Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment develops commercial and operational strategies across its global network, with specific emphasis on product offerings to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as an integrated business focused on the design, manufacture and automated assembly of various devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical device customers.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, sells and services reagents, apparatus and instruments used for biological research. The Clinical Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, sells and services automated test systems, informatics systems, test kits and specialized quality controls for the healthcare market. As of December 31, 2016, Bio-Rad sold more than 8,000 products and services to a client base, including scientific research, healthcare, education and government customers around the world.

