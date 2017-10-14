Head to Head Analysis: OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) & The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE: OMAM) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get OM Asset Management PLC alerts:

OM Asset Management PLC has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Blackstone Group L.P. has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OM Asset Management PLC and The Blackstone Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OM Asset Management PLC $772.40 million 2.19 $173.80 million $0.79 19.49 The Blackstone Group L.P. $6.33 billion 3.38 $1.44 billion $2.22 14.83

The Blackstone Group L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than OM Asset Management PLC. The Blackstone Group L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OM Asset Management PLC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of OM Asset Management PLC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of OM Asset Management PLC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

OM Asset Management PLC pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Blackstone Group L.P. pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. OM Asset Management PLC pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Blackstone Group L.P. pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OM Asset Management PLC has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OM Asset Management PLC and The Blackstone Group L.P., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OM Asset Management PLC 0 0 6 0 3.00 The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 1 8 0 2.89

OM Asset Management PLC presently has a consensus target price of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 16.07%. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a consensus target price of $37.78, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Given OM Asset Management PLC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OM Asset Management PLC is more favorable than The Blackstone Group L.P..

Profitability

This table compares OM Asset Management PLC and The Blackstone Group L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OM Asset Management PLC 12.12% 95.51% 12.52% The Blackstone Group L.P. 22.88% 18.97% 8.76%

Summary

OM Asset Management PLC beats The Blackstone Group L.P. on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

OM Asset Management PLC Company Profile

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC. It works with boutique asset managers, and the Company leverages the resources within its organization to engage with its Affiliates and provide them with capabilities unavailable to specialist asset management firms. The Company works with its Affiliates to identify and execute upon opportunities for their businesses in areas, such as business line expansion and product development, as well as activities required for the operation of investment boutiques.

The Blackstone Group L.P. Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment includes its corporate private equity business, which consists of its corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners (BCP) funds, its sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including its energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners (BEP) funds and its core private equity fund. The Blackstone Real Estate Partners funds target a range of opportunistic real estate and real estate related investments. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment consists of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM). The Credit segment consists principally of GSO Capital Partners LP (GSO).

Receive News & Ratings for OM Asset Management PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OM Asset Management PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.