Hays plc (HAS) Price Target Raised to GBX 195 at Kepler Capital Markets

Hays plc (LON:HAS) had its target price upped by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.56) in a research note released on Friday morning. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HAS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Hays plc from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Hays plc in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Hays plc in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Hays plc in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Hays plc from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 195 ($2.56) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 171.71 ($2.26).

Hays plc (LON:HAS) traded down 0.26% on Friday, reaching GBX 190.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,372 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 172.04. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.74 billion. Hays plc has a 52-week low of GBX 130.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 199.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.51 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Hays plc’s previous dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

In other Hays plc news, insider Doug Evans sold 31,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £57,757 ($75,936.10).

Hays plc Company Profile

Hays plc is a recruitment company. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific; Continental Europe & Rest of World, and United Kingdom & Ireland. The Company offers temporary and permanent recruitment services to private and public sector markets. It operates in over 30 countries and approximately 20 specialisms.

