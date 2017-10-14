Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.6939814592342 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) opened at 55.99 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

