Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,600

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,495 ($19.66) to GBX 1,600 ($21.04) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC from GBX 1,380 ($18.14) to GBX 1,395 ($18.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.78) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a report on Friday, August 4th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,107 ($14.55) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,486 ($19.54) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,405.25 ($18.48).

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL) opened at 1536.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,434.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,372.39. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,122.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,545.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 7.27 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 20.40 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,343 ($17.66), for a total value of £82,513.92 ($108,485.30).

About Hargreaves Lansdown PLC

Hargreaves Lansdown plc offers a direct to investor investment service. The Company provides execution only, advisory services and third-party investments for individuals and corporates. Its segments are the Vantage division, the Discretionary/Managed division and the Third Party/Other Services division.

