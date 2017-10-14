Hammerson plc (HMSO) Insider Buys £608.76 in Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Timon Drakesmith purchased 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £608.76 ($800.37).

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) opened at 534.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 544.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 572.82. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.24 billion. Hammerson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 526.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 614.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a GBX 10.70 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Hammerson plc from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Hammerson plc from GBX 630 ($8.28) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Beaufort Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson plc in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.95) price target on shares of Hammerson plc in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 511 ($6.72) price target on shares of Hammerson plc in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 599 ($7.88).

Hammerson plc Company Profile

Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. The Company’s segments include United Kingdom, France and Ireland. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in approximately 20 prime shopping centers in the United Kingdom, France and Ireland, over 20 convenient retail parks in the United Kingdom and approximately 20 premium outlets across Europe.

