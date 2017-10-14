Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,595,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 532,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.02% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $148,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 315,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 145,410 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 97.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 261,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 128,861 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/halozyme-therapeutics-inc-halo-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) opened at 17.47 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.34 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of human enzymes and other drug candidates. The Company’s segment also includes research and development activities and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.