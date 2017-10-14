Halliburton Company (HAL) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,814 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton Company alerts:

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,705,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Halliburton Company (HAL) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/halliburton-company-hal-shares-bought-by-covington-capital-management.html.

Halliburton Company (NYSE HAL) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. 4,730,045 shares of the company were exchanged. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The stock’s market capitalization is $38.98 billion.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $50.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.