GYM Group PLC (GYM) Insider Paul Gilbert Sells 500,000 Shares

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) insider Paul Gilbert sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £1,050,000 ($1,380,489.09).
Shares of GYM Group PLC (GYM) opened at 214.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 274.14 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.03. GYM Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 155.00 and a one year high of GBX 228.75.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.
GYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 263 ($3.46) price objective on shares of GYM Group PLC in a report on Friday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on shares of GYM Group PLC in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.94) price objective on shares of GYM Group PLC in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of GYM Group PLC from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GYM Group PLC in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GYM Group PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 268.25 ($3.53).
GYM Group PLC Company Profile
