GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $403,000 Position in China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of China Yuchai International Limited worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited by 21.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited by 2.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,157,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,584 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited by 115.2% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 116,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International Limited during the second quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited by 26,872.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded China Yuchai International Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE CYD) opened at 23.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $944.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.71. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. China Yuchai International Limited had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $604.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that China Yuchai International Limited will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Yuchai International Limited

China Yuchai International Limited is a holding company. The Company holds interest in Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (Yuchai), which manufactures, assembles and sells diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). It holds interest in HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE) and Thakral Corporation Ltd (TCL).

