GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $116,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 78.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 17.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) opened at 19.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.32. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $171.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.08 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.

