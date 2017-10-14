Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

ASR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A. de C.V. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR) Receives $202.00 Average PT from Analysts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/grupo-aeroportuario-del-sureste-s-a-de-c-v-asr-receives-202-00-average-pt-from-analysts.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 79,012 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR) traded up 0.56% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.85. 52,819 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.73 and its 200-day moving average is $198.85. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $229.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $158.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post $7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASUR) is a Mexico-based holding company. It and its subsidiaries hold concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately nine airports in the southeast region of Mexico, as well as over 10 airports in Colombia. The Company operates through segments, including Cancun airport and subsidiaries (Cancun), the Villahermosa Airport (Villahermosa), the Merida airport (Merida) and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.