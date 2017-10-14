Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR) Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 79,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. were worth $20,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,039,000 after buying an additional 36,658 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 231,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,736,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) opened at 182.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average of $198.85. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $229.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 226.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $158.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post $7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASUR) is a Mexico-based holding company. It and its subsidiaries hold concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately nine airports in the southeast region of Mexico, as well as over 10 airports in Colombia. The Company operates through segments, including Cancun airport and subsidiaries (Cancun), the Villahermosa Airport (Villahermosa), the Merida airport (Merida) and Services.

