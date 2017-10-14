Grisanti Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,053 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 3.3% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GILD) opened at 81.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.90% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, June 16th. Vetr downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

In related news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,404,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,854.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,819 shares of company stock valued at $39,298,919. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

