Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot Corporation from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE GDOT) opened at 53.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. Green Dot Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $55.57.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Green Dot Corporation had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Green Dot Corporation’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Corporation will post $2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot Corporation news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 7,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $433,408.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $212,433.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,305.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,192 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,243 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Green Dot Corporation by 5,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Green Dot Corporation by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

