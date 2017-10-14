Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Green Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. The Bank is a nationally chartered commercial bank providing commercial and private banking services. It offers deposit accounts comprising demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The Company also provides loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection and letters of credit. It also provides a range of online banking solutions; and extended drive-through hours, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. Green Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Green Bancorp Inc. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on GNBC. BidaskClub raised Green Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Green Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Green Bancorp (NASDAQ GNBC) remained flat at $23.35 on Wednesday. 136,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $864.77 million, a P/E ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 2.21. Green Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Green Bancorp, Inc. (GNBC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/green-bancorp-inc-gnbc-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp in the first quarter worth $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp in the first quarter worth $206,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Bancorp by 974.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the period. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiary, Green Bank, N.A., a nationally chartered commercial bank, provided commercial and private banking services primarily to Texas based customers through 22 full service branches in the Houston and Dallas metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) and other markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Bancorp (GNBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.