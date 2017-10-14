Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Major Shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. Acquires 28,189 Shares of Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:GPMT) major shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 28,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $534,181.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 6,572 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $124,605.12.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 8,166 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $154,582.38.

On Monday, October 2nd, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 66,918 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,258,058.40.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 7,962 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $150,879.90.

On Friday, September 22nd, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 30,655 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $577,540.20.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 73,439 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,389,465.88.

On Friday, September 8th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 8,300 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $158,115.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 12,912 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $245,973.60.

On Thursday, August 24th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 2,394 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $45,605.70.

On Friday, August 18th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 24,488 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $467,720.80.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ GPMT) traded down 0.26% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,631 shares. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The firm’s market cap is $817.12 million.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPMT. JMP Securities began coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,408,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,470,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,673,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,739,000.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc is focused primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The Company formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business. The Company is a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor.

