Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have $65.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Granite Construction, Inc. is a diversified heavy civil constractor and construction materials producer. The Company concentrates on ifrastructure projects including roads, bridges, dams, tunnels, canals and rapid transit facilities. The Company also manufactures asphalt, concrete base rock and other construction materials. The Company has offices in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Georgia and California."

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GVA. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Granite Construction from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Granite Construction (NYSE GVA) traded up 0.07% during trading on Friday, reaching $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,568 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $762.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In other news, insider James D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.6% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 287,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 19,890.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 676.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 194,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 169,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 65.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. The Company operates across the nation, serving both public and private sector clients.

