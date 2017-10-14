Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 59,826 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,826 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,125,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,515,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,812,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,456,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,085,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,616,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems Inc. alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $648,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,612 shares of company stock worth $15,873,361 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) opened at 58.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 1.62. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/gotham-asset-management-llc-sells-59826-shares-of-veeva-systems-inc-veev.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.