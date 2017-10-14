Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Apache Corporation (APA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apache Corporation were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apache Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Apache Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 69,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apache Corporation by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 88,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apache Corporation by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 90,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 44,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apache Corporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Group Inc. now owns 593,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache Corporation alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $112,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George D. Lawrence acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $38,241.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,528.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,500 shares of company stock worth $235,094. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/gotham-asset-management-llc-has-2-46-million-stake-in-apache-corporation-apa.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Apache Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Cowen and Company set a $50.00 price target on shares of Apache Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apache Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apache Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE APA) opened at 41.60 on Friday. Apache Corporation has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $69.00. The company’s market capitalization is $15.85 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Apache Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apache Corporation will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Apache Corporation’s payout ratio is -4,997.50%.

About Apache Corporation

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.