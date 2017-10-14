Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,604 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068,959 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 33.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 54,438 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) opened at 47.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.07. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $498.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

