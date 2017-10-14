Gordon Bowerman Acquires 4,600 Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 4,600 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$17,204.00.

Gordon Bowerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Gordon Bowerman purchased 20,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.46 per share, with a total value of C$69,200.00.

Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) opened at 3.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 million and a P/E ratio of 29.44. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/gordon-bowerman-acquires-4600-shares-of-yangarra-resources-ltd-ygr-stock.html.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. It has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

