Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,536,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 487,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,286,000 after purchasing an additional 83,318 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) opened at 238.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.49 and a 200 day moving average of $225.34. The company has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.41. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.45 and a 52 week high of $255.15.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.56. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.74%.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,260 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total transaction of $754,983.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,128,994.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 17,685 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $4,156,328.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

