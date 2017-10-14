Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 185 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 164.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 38.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) traded down 0.27% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.20. 1,536,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $616,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

