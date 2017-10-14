Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $16.66 Million Stake in Broadcom Limited (AVGO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Broadcom Limited were worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Waldron LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Limited in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Clinton Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 606.5% in the 1st quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Limited in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom Limited (AVGO) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.96. 1,526,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 188.85 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Limited has a one year low of $160.62 and a one year high of $259.36.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Broadcom Limited had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Broadcom Limited’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom Limited stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $7,320,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of Broadcom Limited stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $442,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,788 shares of company stock worth $15,098,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.93.

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

