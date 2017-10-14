Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Public Storage by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Public Storage by 41.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director Ronald P. Spogli bought 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.59 per share, with a total value of $401,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage (NYSE PSA) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,695 shares. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $192.15 and a 1-year high of $232.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 53.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post $7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America Corporation reduced their price target on Public Storage from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $210.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Public Storage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

