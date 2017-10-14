Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Globus Medical worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 84,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,635,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,929,000 after acquiring an additional 240,257 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GMED. BidaskClub lowered Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other Globus Medical news, insider A Brett Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $449,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,497.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/globus-medical-inc-gmed-shares-bought-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) opened at 28.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.56. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.