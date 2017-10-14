Globant S.A. (GLOB) Position Increased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,412 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 4.41% of Globant worth $66,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lifted its position in shares of Globant by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 197,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant S.A. alerts:

Globant S.A. (GLOB) traded down 1.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,867 shares. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Globant had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Saturday. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/globant-s-a-glob-position-increased-by-wasatch-advisors-inc.html.

About Globant

Globant SA is a digitally native technology services company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During the year ended December 31, 2015, 83.7% of its revenues were generated by clients in North America, 11.0% in Latin America and Asia, and 5.3% in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Globant S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.