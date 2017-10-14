Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialized REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gladstone Land Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Gladstone Land Corporation alerts:

Gladstone Land Corporation has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Gladstone Land Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gladstone Land Corporation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gladstone Land Corporation Competitors 26 210 553 20 2.70

Gladstone Land Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.10%. As a group, “Specialized REITs” companies have a potential upside of 11.81%. Given Gladstone Land Corporation’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Gladstone Land Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Gladstone Land Corporation pays out 1,060.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Specialized REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 170.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Land Corporation lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “Specialized REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Specialized REITs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land Corporation and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation $21.14 million $15.48 million 274.05 Gladstone Land Corporation Competitors $966.23 million $509.71 million 29.35

Gladstone Land Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land Corporation. Gladstone Land Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 2.58% 0.57% 0.15% Gladstone Land Corporation Competitors 36.41% 8.84% 3.25%

Summary

Gladstone Land Corporation competitors beat Gladstone Land Corporation on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Gladstone Land Corporation

Gladstone Land Corporation is an agricultural real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning and leasing farmland. The Company also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings utilized for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce (box barns), packinghouses, processing facilities and various storage facilities. The Company is engaged in leasing its farms and farm-related facilities to independent or corporate farming operations. As of September 12, 2017, the Company owned 72 farms, including 58,777 total acres across seven states in the United States (Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska and Oregon). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s farms and facilities were leased to 40 different, unrelated tenants that are either independent or corporate farming operations. The Company focuses to own primarily single-tenant, agricultural real property.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.