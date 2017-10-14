Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 31st

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment Corporation’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) opened at 9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Gladstone Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Gladstone Investment Corporation had a net margin of 55.52% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Corporation will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Gladstone Investment Corporation Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

