Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gladstone Investment Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.1463082921552 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Gladstone Investment Corporation alerts:

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ GAIN) opened at 9.84 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 million. Gladstone Investment Corporation had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 55.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Corporation will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 7.93%. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 82.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/gladstone-investment-corporation-gain-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Gladstone Investment Corporation

Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.