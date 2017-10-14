Gerresheimer AG (GXI) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank AG

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €69.50 ($81.76) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research GmbH set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €99.40 ($116.94) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.14 ($86.05).
Gerresheimer AG (ETR GXI) opened at 65.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.35. The stock has a market cap of €2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03. Gerresheimer AG has a 1-year low of €59.97 and a 1-year high of €79.47.
About Gerresheimer AG
Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, such as inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.
