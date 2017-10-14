Geoffrey McNamara Purchases 200,000 Shares of Cora Gold Limited (CORA) Stock

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) insider Geoffrey McNamara acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($42,072.05).

Geoffrey McNamara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Geoffrey McNamara acquired 200,000 shares of Cora Gold Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($42,072.05).

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON CORA) opened at 15.75 on Friday.

Separately, Beaufort Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Cora Gold Limited in a report on Monday, October 9th.

