Genpact Limited’s (G) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genpact Limited in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Genpact Limited from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company set a $33.00 price target on Genpact Limited and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genpact Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Genpact Limited in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact Limited currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE G) opened at 29.54 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.68 million. Genpact Limited had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genpact Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

In other Genpact Limited news, Director Amit Chandra sold 275,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $7,912,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Thukral sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $709,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,102.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,358,442 shares of company stock valued at $297,475,276. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of G. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Genpact Limited in the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Genpact Limited by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Genpact Limited by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Genpact Limited by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Genpact Limited by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited Company Profile

Genpact Limited is engaged in providing digitally powered business process management and services. The Company is also engaged in designing, transforming and running a combination of processes, as well as providing solutions that combine elements of its service offerings. The Company’s segments include Business process outsourcing and Information technology services.

