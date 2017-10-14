Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

GEL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy, L.P. from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Genesis Energy, L.P. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Genesis Energy, L.P. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Get Genesis Energy L.P. alerts:

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) traded down 2.98% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,386 shares. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Genesis Energy, L.P. had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $406.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post $1.05 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays PLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/genesis-energy-l-p-gel-upgraded-to-equal-weight-at-barclays-plc.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Genesis Energy, L.P.’s payout ratio is 294.90%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 27,196 shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.74 per share, for a total transaction of $727,221.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,275.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 7,804 shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $212,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,832,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,521,000 after acquiring an additional 594,859 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,312,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,222,000 after acquiring an additional 431,059 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 775,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,613,000 after acquiring an additional 331,225 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,792,000 after acquiring an additional 301,090 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,054,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,533,000 after acquiring an additional 238,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy, L.P.

Genesis Energy L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.