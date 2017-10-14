General Electric Company (GE) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $106,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $114,000. PHH Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 105.0% in the first quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric Company alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,693 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $633,375.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,141.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Tisch acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 233,253 shares of company stock worth $5,860,264 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Electric Company (GE) traded down 0.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 40,391,802 shares. The firm has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. General Electric had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric Company will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/general-electric-company-ge-shares-bought-by-beese-fulmer-investment-management-inc.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. Vetr raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.74 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.16.

General Electric Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.