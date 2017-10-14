General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics Corporation were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 578,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,300,000 after buying an additional 278,394 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 25,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,274,000 after buying an additional 124,077 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Dynamics Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on General Dynamics Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.45.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) opened at 213.34 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $148.76 and a one year high of $214.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.86. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.72.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. General Dynamics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

