Numis Securities Ltd restated their buy rating on shares of Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

GENL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC raised Genel Energy PLC to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 145 ($1.91) in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Genel Energy PLC from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Genel Energy PLC from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 72 ($0.95) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. GMP Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Genel Energy PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Genel Energy PLC in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 110.80 ($1.46).

Get Genel Energy PLC alerts:

Genel Energy PLC (LON GENL) opened at 134.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 373.75 million. Genel Energy PLC has a one year low of GBX 54.50 and a one year high of GBX 166.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities Ltd” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/genel-energy-plc-genl-earns-buy-rating-from-numis-securities-ltd.html.

About Genel Energy PLC

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Company’s segments include Kurdistan and Africa. The Company has interests in approximately two producing fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Taq Taq and Tawke, with access to local and international markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.