Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company’s product candidate is gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GEMP. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gemphire Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ GEMP) opened at 9.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Gemphire Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.37. The firm’s market cap is $101.16 million.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). On average, equities analysts forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics will post ($3.18) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 137.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $457,000. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. It is developing its product candidate, gemcabene (CI-1027), which is a once-daily, oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) or triglycerides with approved therapies, primarily statin therapy.

