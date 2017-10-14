Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $232,000 in Ford Motor Company (F) Stock

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 586,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 557,062 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 819,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 179,737 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,117. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John T. Lawler sold 80,624 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $886,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,700 shares of company stock worth $2,486,044. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. BidaskClub cut Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vetr cut Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.54 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 12.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $36.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

