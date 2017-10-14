FY2019 EPS Estimates for BHP Billiton Limited Boosted by Analyst (BHP)

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for BHP Billiton Limited in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for BHP Billiton Limited’s FY2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Billiton Limited from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of BHP Billiton Limited from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company set a $43.00 target price on shares of BHP Billiton Limited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Billiton Limited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Billiton Limited from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.61.

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) traded up 2.85% on Friday, hitting $42.20. 2,616,287 shares of the stock traded hands. BHP Billiton Limited has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $44.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from BHP Billiton Limited’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Billiton Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

