FY2018 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Group (AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $16.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.00. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.55. 364,396 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.85 and its 200-day moving average is $170.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.66. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $130.48 and a one year high of $196.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3,178.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,591,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,805 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,025 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,932,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,494,000 after purchasing an additional 573,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 518,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

