FY2017 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Reduced by Analyst

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2017 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $7.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.59. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EMN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN) opened at 88.65 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $63.35 and a one year high of $91.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, Director Renee J. Hornbaker sold 4,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $337,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark K. Cox sold 1,400 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $117,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,636.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,468,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,689 shares during the period. Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $102,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,087,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,298,000 after buying an additional 557,858 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 249.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,830,000 after buying an additional 542,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,102,000 after buying an additional 365,467 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

