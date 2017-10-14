FY2017 EPS Estimates for Bank of the Ozarks Boosted by Analyst (OZRK)

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for Bank of the Ozarks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95.

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $242.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.67 million. Bank of the Ozarks had a net margin of 65.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

OZRK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of the Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $64.00 price target on Bank of the Ozarks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut Bank of the Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bank of the Ozarks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of the Ozarks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) opened at 45.19 on Friday. Bank of the Ozarks has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Bank of the Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Bank of the Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

