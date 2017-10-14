FS Investment Corporation (FSIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FS Investment Corporation is a business development company. It primarily originates and invests in senior secured loans and other securities of private U.S. companies, with the investment objective of generating current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. FS Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded FS Investment Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded FS Investment Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE FSIC) opened at 8.30 on Tuesday. FS Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.14 million. FS Investment Corporation had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 59.88%. Analysts forecast that FS Investment Corporation will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.2228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. FS Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.26%.

In other FS Investment Corporation news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $143,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 21,575 shares of company stock worth $181,177 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in FS Investment Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 9,670,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,482,000 after acquiring an additional 193,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FS Investment Corporation by 96.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,433,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,896 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FS Investment Corporation by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,399,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 401,657 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in FS Investment Corporation by 8.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,079,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 153,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FS Investment Corporation by 21.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,672,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 298,166 shares during the last quarter. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Investment Corporation

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

