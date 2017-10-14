Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) PT Set at €85.00 by Commerzbank Ag

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by stock analysts at Commerzbank Ag in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRA. Barclays PLC set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DZ Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Societe Generale set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.25 ($93.24).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) opened at 80.567 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of €7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €81.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €77.23. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €51.01 and a 52 week high of €88.34.

